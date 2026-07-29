Gorhams are going to the Dominican Republic

Our church has sent a group to La Romana, Dominican Republic in the last several years to work with a long established mission (30 years!). Groups serve in a variety of ways: medical clinics, construction crews, food distribution, evangelism, Vacation Bible School with kiddos, and general loving on people. We decided this past winter to go as a family of four. Jonathan and I have served on other missions in our younger life, Malachi went on his first to Rwanda in April, and this will be Eden's first time! Malach will work with kids, Eden wants to do construction and food distribution, and Jonathan and I will likely work with the medical clinics. There is so much joy and so much need, and we are honored to participate. While there are 12 of us going from our church, we will be there with a group of 54. Please pray for us, and if you are able to help support us financially to get there, we would value that as well. The trip is soon, July 4-11!!



