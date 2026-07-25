Goodmans in Italy with Avanti Italia

We are departing the United States in January for international mission work in Italy. For the next two years, we will be working with Avanti Italia, a program that teaches the English language to locals by using the Bible. Our new home will be the Florence Bible School that is located in Scandicci, Italy. We are currently looking for churches and individuals who are able to provide financial support for this mission effort as we will not be receiving any income during these two years.

Even if financial support is not possible, we would greatly appreciate your prayers as we embark on this journey in the mission field!