A Good Dad In A Bad Spot Needs Your Support!

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and offer your prayers and support!





I am not famous, I did not have a viral moment, I am simply a dad going through the hardest time of my life. After many prayers and reaching out to any possible support, this is a last resort to try to overcome our situation.





It takes a lot for me to swallow my pride and ask for help, but I do not have any living family besides my son, and I have to do everything I can for him.





I feel that if the world knew my story, they would hopefully be willing to share it and offer some prayers and support. I do not have a big social media following and my support circle is small, so I am praying that this reaches the right people to help bring awareness.





After a horrible back injury, a severe mental health crisis, and a cardiac emergency, our lives completely changed over the last few months. I am in recovery and working with a care team to regain my stability through physical rehabilitation and mental health treatments and am expected to be able to return to work within the next few months.

Unfortunately, this situation has left me unable to pay our rent and utilities as I have for all these years.





As a result, my son and I are now facing eviction from our home of 12 years and will have nowhere to go if I am unable to find a resolution.





We have exhausted our savings and sadly there is no funding through any local agencies to assist us in this process.





Reaching our goal will pay our rent and utilities for two months and stop the eviction process as well!





I know times are hard for everyone, and there is always someone going through worse things than me. My prayer is that this will reach the right people that are in a position to help 🙏





I humbly ask that you share this wherever you can, and please keep us in your prayers.





Thank you so much for reading and sharing this, and I know there is hope and another season of life on the other side of our situation!





Be kind to each other, and if you or anyone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, please reach out to 988 by text or calling. There is no shame in reaching out for help and your life matters 🖤



