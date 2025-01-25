Good bye Dad

It breaks my heart to have to make this campaign to ask for support for my Dad's funeral.





My Dad Gary has been disabled for a long time with restless leg syndrome causing him severe pain throughout the day.

Along with diabetes, weak/failing liver and kidneys, and other issues.

He has been in and out of the hospital for years to receive blood transfusions, tests, and other treatments.





Over the holidays He has been very sick with COVID and had trouble breathing.

On Christmas day while visiting our Grandma to open gifts, our older brother called him from up north to wish him a merry Christmas.

Our older brother determined he needed to go to the hospital and called the ambulance.

I selfishly wanted my dad to be home for Christmas dinner, but he was gone before we returned home.

He has been in the hospital ever since.





COVID became ammonia, ammonia traveled to his brain through the blood.

Initially, the hospital was treating for the Ammonia and giving him blood transfusions, but now they have stopped treatment.

The hospital suggests putting him in a hospice where he can die more comfortably.

Dad is not able to decide for himself and his mental state is declining.





Yesterday (January 24th) was his birthday and one of the things he was capable of saying was to see him every day. The day before He asked me what it would feel like to die.





I have been off work since December 16th to visit the family for the holidays, and have only had one day of work when I got back home. Despite this, I got a call last Sunday saying Dad might die before his birthday and I dropped everything, including new work projects, and took the next ferry over.





I make this Campaign Mostly to raise money for the funeral, possibly to pay for the hospice, and to fulfill his wish of coming to see him every day.





I put a large asking amount because I don’t know what any of these expenses will cost and our family can use all the help we can get.