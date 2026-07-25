Good afternoon, I'm a struggling university studen

Like I said in my title y'all I just need not more than $120, I'm a university student from Nigeria frankly, who struggling with basic needs such as food, clothing and basic needs some people get very easily, as I speak I barely have what to eat, but I can assure you, that if I can get a possible aider, it's just till the end of the month before I'll bounce back.

I have a plan already in play to be buoyant so as to be a giver rather than always disturb people for help, some people feel disgusted by it.