Every day, thousands of babies are lost to the tragedy of abortion. On that same day, thousands of mothers' lives are irreparably changed. For at least 60 years, this was the state of the country as abortion remained a legally protected right. Then, in 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in one of the most controversial legal moves of the 21st century, reversing decades of precedent. The decision titled, Dobbs v. Jackson came as a shock to an established abortion industry and a relief to a long unheard movement that had fought to undo the destructive effects of national abortion legalization.







For the Pro-Life movement, the defeat of abortion from a legal standpoint should be cause for much rejoicing given the ability for states to decide for themselves whether to allow the practice or not. However, as the state battles progress and the abortion numbers continue to grow, it has become apparent that the struggle over abortion is not over and that the Pro-Choice movement is just getting started. Going by the votes and the abortion numbers, It seems the culture has turned against life in the name of freedom of choice. Though we win in one aspect, we are rapidly falling behind in many others.





This shift begs the question, have we missed something in our mission to make abortion illegal and unthinkable? Are there stories we have left to tell? Are we really doing all we can to guide hearts and minds? Join us as we explore these questions in Gone Unseen. A feature documentary that will explore the stories of the women affected by these many years of devastation. Join us as we attempt to uncover our answers by understanding the very human problems at the root of the issue and shed light on those heroes who are solving those problems and saving countless lives in the process. Join us as we unmask those Gone Unseen.

















Interviewees:

We will be interviewing women who have previously had an abortion and regret them. By following their stories we will see what their life was like before their pregnancy, the situation and aftermath of the pregnancy, and why they chose to terminate their child. In the interviews already completed, we have been surprised by some of the answers we have received. These women do not need our scorn or judgment, but they are mothers who are in need of our love, and the mercy of God. Here is a quote from one of our interviewees. “My depression was from my abortion… That depression was grieving. Grieving the loss that I couldn’t see.”

Information:

The key function of the information in this documentary will be sharing abortion data in a tangible and relatable way. It is near impossible to imagine what 64,000,000 people look like. However, that is how many legal deaths we have had to abortion in this country. To put it in perspective, by the age of 45, 1 in 4 women in the United states would have had an abortion. We will represent the numbers and data in a way that will highlight the depth of the issue and the need for urgent involvement.





Audience:

The goal is to reach all those who profess themselves as Pro-Life and to promote the idea that loving others is how we are going to change our culture and our country. That is the mission, to promote the self-giving love that people are all called to have, but especially baptized Christians.





All funds given to this documentary will go towards the production and marketing of the film. This money will allow us to obtain our key interviews, pay our crew members, and market the film.





"Gone Unseen" will be coming to a free platform in the Summer of 2025.



