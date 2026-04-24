A Mothers worse Nightmare

They say that burying your child is the worst pain ever as a parent.... On June 7th, my niece Zaniya gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and named her Emerald Mae. She was perfect, from her cute little tiny toes all the way up to her head, which was full of silky hair. Emmy brought us all so much joy, and her smile melted all of our hearts. Emmy Ceta was the nickname my niece Zaniya gave her. Emmy was literally the perfect baby. Her big brother Stacey, who turns 4 in December, was becoming an awesome big brother. He was a great helper for mommy and was gentle with little Emmy. For the past 2 months, Emmy had brought so much love and happiness into all of our lives, and her mom Zaniya was so ecstatic about the future, watching every milestone Emmy made. She was already scooting and trying to talk. Emmy stole our hearts with every smile and her laughter..... Life can really change in a blink of an eye.... August 14th was that blink.... On August 14th, Emmy Mae was taking a nap and, unfortunately, my beautiful little niece Emmy did not wake up. The doctors said it was an unfortunate case of SIDS. The love and joy that filled Emmy Mae's mother Zaniya's heart was replaced by pain, grief, anguish, and despair.... Like any mother, my niece Zaniya is inconsolable, heartbroken, and riddled with grief. Zaniya's mother, Missy, along with her brothers and sisters, have all rallied around her and are trying their best to support her while also grieving as well. This, of course, was unexpected. Getting life insurance for Emmy was never a thought. Zaniya was celebrating beautiful Emmy's life every day.... I made this fundraiser in hopes that Emmy's mom, Zaniya, can receive some much-needed love and community support at this time by contributing to this fundraiser for Emmy Mae's funeral services. As you can imagine, Zaniya will not be able to return to work due to this overwhelming loss. Although life has stopped for Zaniya, it's still going on, and we're also collecting monetary contributions to help relieve Zaniya of other expenses such as groceries, toiletries, household financial responsibilities, and, of course, making sure that Emmy Mae's big brother Stacey has everything he needs. All contributions made will go directly to the following. - Funeral Arrangements - Groceries - House Cleaning Services - Dinner Train - Big brother Stacey daycare - Therapy - Toiletries - Rent - Utilities - Outdoor activities for big brother Stacey when family and friends get him while giving mom Zaniya a break. This is beyond a tough time right now. Donations and contributions are desperately needed, but we also ask you all for prayer. Please pray for Zaniya's comfort, peace, and much-needed strength. Please pray for Zaniya's mother, Missy, as she is extremely devastated by the loss of her beautiful granddaughter Emmy and also shattered seeing her daughter Zaniya in pain and not being able to fix it. We will forever cherish the 2 months we had beautiful Emmy. She will be so, so, so, so, so, so missed.