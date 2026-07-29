NFL Athlete Bringing Gospel to Golf Courses

After years in the NFL, God gave me a new assignment — take the Gospel to the golf course.

I’m Geremy Davis, former NFL athlete and founder of Golf and Gospel. God placed a burden on my heart to bring the hope of Christ into one of the most influential spaces in sports — the golf world. Through nine-hole conversations, real testimonies, and honest faith discussions, we’re showing golfers of every background that Jesus is present on every course, every tee box, and every life story.

This campaign fuels the next season of Golf and Gospel. We have courses and guests lined up with powerful stories — and your partnership helps us get there. Every dollar covers travel, filming, editing, guest episodes, community events, and the early stages of our nonprofit arm to mentor under-resourced golfers.

Your generosity directly helps us:

• Travel to courses and guests with powerful stories

• Produce high-quality episodes that point people to Christ

• Host faith-centered tournaments and community events

• Support adaptive and underprivileged golfers through mentorship

• Spread the Gospel through content reaching thousands weekly

This is bigger than golf. It’s Kingdom work — and we can’t do it without you.

Join us in carrying the good news of Jesus to the fairways, the greens, and every heart willing to listen. Together, we can build the Kingdom and grow the game.

Golf and Gospel currently operates as an LLC, so contributions are not tax-deductible. We’re grateful for your support in any form — prayer, sharing, or financial partnership.