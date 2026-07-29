Golden Years have Greyed

I have never done anything like this before. But as they say, desperate times call for desperate measures. I know God can work miracles, I've seen happen, I really need for it to happen for me, now.

After almost 20 years together, my husband left, taking all the money. Turns out he was having an affair with my best friend. So, I lost double. We were living in California, he had a brother/business partner there, I had no family.

At 58 years old, due to no fault of my own, I found myself broke, broken, having to start over from scratch, with no best friend for support. I couldn't afford to live and make the payment so I lost my housing, a car, ( incidentally my cat, Boo a wonderful orange tabby, had to be put down he had cancer and I didn't have the money for treatment). I had to move across country, which meant I had to sell, give away, and donate everything - I couldn't afford moving company to move my furniture and personal clothes. I've had to stay with my aunt, herself elder, living off meager retirement.

I never realized how one person can destroy another person - how you can do right and then have the rug snatched out from under your feet. At this stage in my life I find myself destitute.

I would be so very humbled and grateful for your help to help me get on my feet.

I have 4 grandchildren. Please help this grandma get set on solid ground.

My you all be blessed beyond measure for your financial support and your prayers.

Thank You All ❤️

Stephanie