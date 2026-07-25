Golden Rule's Compassionate Clash

I remember the first time a simple question from my mother--how would you like it if someone did that to you?--struck me like a bolt of lightning, a piece of simple yet profound wisdom, echoed through centuries and cultures alike. As an independent scholar working on a book about this timeless principle for philosophers from Immanuel Kant to modern thought leaders, my journey has been more than academic; it's personal.





Yet too many academic philosophers dismiss the golden rule as simplistic. I think they're wrong, and I can prove it! I am working on hard-hitting arguments based on logic and analytic philosophy to show that this simple, Biblical precept does indeed work if it is applied to "all things whatsoever" (Matthew). Indeed, I think it is provably superior to alternative conceptions of moral universalizability, like Immanuel Kant's "Categorial Imperative," which is mired in special pleading.





I'm retired, without an academic home to fund my research. So I turn to you to help offset the costs of travel, editing fees, and other modest expenses that come with this intellectual territory. Without your support, my dream of bringing these ideas alive in print might just become a footnote in history.





Imagine being part of something bigger than yourself—helping shape conversations about respect, equality, and human dignity at a time when such values are under constant assault from every side. By contributing to this campaign, you're not merely buying ink on paper; you’re investing in ideas that could change the minds of academics, students, and ultimately our entire society.









Together, let's keep the Golden Rule from becoming just another philosophical afterthought in an age where instant gratification often eclipses long-term reflection. Let’s stand up for values that last longer than today’s headlines!





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