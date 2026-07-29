Going through cancer

My name is Linda bhalla age 48 live in holland Michigan…I was diagnosed stage 2 cancer colon cancer a big open surgery on February/25/2026 I am now out of work 3 month already barely making it …if very difficult maintain to not able to pay my bill and medical expenses and gas to go back and fourth to doctor appointments…it is very hard at this moment I have 4 children they help what they can I appreciate them very much for being here for me during this time this first time in my like that I ask for help cancer is not easy I can see that but am still fighting through I can’t stand long period of time can set long period of time or walk due to weakness I hope and pray that this givesendgo fund will me get through this hardship time I will appreciate each and everyone of you any thing will help I just want to get well and to be able to continue living my life again but this moment I can’t go back to work for long term !!!