Going into Ministry!

Hi! My name is Joanna Stockton and I’m planning on going into the ministry as soon as I graduate next May! I am a pastors kid and I was saved at the age of 7. When I was 14, I went to a Christian summer and I realized that I really want to serve God with my whole heart. I’m attending Bob Jones university for biblical counseling and I’m planning on graduating next May. I have been working full-time since my senior year in high school but unfortunately I’m still going to have a lot of school bills to pay after graduating college. I’m aware that ministry is not the most lucrative job but I want to serve the Lord wherever He calls me. I would love to not be in a severe amount of debt after graduating college, so if you could donate anything at all that would be greatly appreciated!