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Going back to Nicaragua

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byVanessa Lopez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Vanessa Lopez

Going back to Nicaragua

I am excited to share that I have the opportunity to return to Nicaragua this November! 🇳🇮


Last year, I had the honor of serving on a missions trip to Nicaragua, and I am still reflecting on all that the Lord did. What began as a trip to serve others became a journey that deeply impacted my own life. God moved in powerful ways, and I am incredibly grateful to have been part of what He is doing there.


I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Hope Project for your “yes” and for allowing us to partner in the work God is doing in Nicaragua. Thank you as well to ARISE Church at Brandon for your faithful partnership and support.


We went prepared to minister to children, serve families, and help build homes. Along the way, God ministered to us. I witnessed unity, compassion, and the love of Christ in such a beautiful way. Every gift, every calling, and every person on our team worked together to serve others and glorify God. The relationships built, the lives touched, and the lessons learned will stay with me forever.


This year, I have the opportunity to return and serve once again. Our team will be partnering with local churches, ministering to children through Vacation Bible School, and helping build homes for families in need.


My fundraising goal is $2,200, and I would be honored if you would prayerfully consider partnering with me.


There are three ways you can support:


🙏 Pray for our team, the communities we will serve, and for God to move powerfully throughout this mission.


❤️ Give financially toward my fundraising goal.


📢 Share this post with others who may feel led to partner.


Every prayer, every share, and every donation makes a difference.


Thank you to everyone who has supported, encouraged, and prayed for me. Your partnership allows me to be part of what God is doing in Nicaragua, and I am deeply grateful.


All glory belongs to the Lord.


Ways to Give:


Cash App: $vshinecleaning


Zelle: 941-243-2196


Apple Pay: Available upon request


Thank you for partnering with me on this journey. I look forward to sharing all that God does through this mission.

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