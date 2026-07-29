Going Back Home

I'm 67 and I need to go back home to Michigan one more time. Primarily I need to see my 85 year-old mother, and secondarily to go to my 50th reunion with "the kids" from St. Joseph School in Battle Creek, MI. I simply cannot afford to do much, as I'm on the fixed income of things and barely making ends meet. I want to drive there, I need to stay for a few days and drive back. Things are expensive these days and I just need some help.