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gofund.me/7921dfd21

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAubrey Lee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Aubrey Lee

gofund.me/7921dfd21

Titan is our beloved family dog, and his sudden illness has turned our world upside down. We always try to manage our household budget carefully, but nothing could have prepared us for how quickly Titan’s health declined. We were told he was vaccinated, so we never expected to face the heartbreak of watching an unprotected puppy become so weak and unable to eat. This crisis has come at a time when we are already stretched thin, and strict transportation issues make getting him to a clinic even more difficult and expensive. We have exhausted all our available resources trying to keep him comfortable, but the costs of emergency veterinary diagnostics, exams, and medication are simply beyond our reach right now. Titan needs urgent help, and we cannot provide it without financial assistance.

Titan's health is deteriorating, and we need urgent help. The costs of vet care are overwhelming, and every moment counts. Please consider donating or sharing our campaign to give him a fighting chance. Your support means so much !

Every dollar raised will go directly toward saving Titan’s life and getting him back on his feet. The funds will be used for urgent veterinary exams and testing, including bloodwork and screenings to figure out exactly why he is so sick. They will also cover lifesaving treatments like IV fluids, antibiotics, and any medications the vet prescribes. Once Titan is stable, we want to ensure he receives the proper vaccinations he missed so he never has to go through this again. Finally, we need help covering the cost of reliable transportation to and from the veterinary clinic, which is a major barrier for us right now.


We are asking for your help to give Titan a fighting chance. Any support, whether sharing or donating, means the world to us and could save his life. Thank you for reading our story and for caring about Titan.

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