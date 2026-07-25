Skip One Coffee. Help Launch Recovery in Lamphun.

The recovery work in Lamphun has started. Men struggling with alcohol are being reached through the Gospel, prayer, meals, Thai Bibles, and weekly follow-up. A small monthly gift can help keep this work moving forward.





Skip one coffee. Help keep recovery moving.





A small gift can help bring the Gospel, lunch, Thai Bibles, prayer, and weekly recovery follow-up to men in Lamphun who are fighting alcohol and need a real path forward.





Your gift helps support:





• $5 — helps keep the work moving

• $15 — helps provide lunch, Bible support, and follow-up

• $50 — helps strengthen the weekly recovery outreach

• $100/month — helps build steady support for Lamphun recovery work





Every gift matters. One-time gifts help. Monthly gifts help more because they allow us to plan, return, and keep walking with the men after the first meeting.





Six Men Came. Recovery Has Begun in Lamphun.





We planned for five men. Six showed up.





This week, the weekly recovery meeting in Lamphun officially began.





The men came to the church cafe at 11 AM. We shared lunch together. We talked. We listened. We started building trust.





These are not numbers on a page. These are men with real lives, real families, real pain, and real need. Some are fighting alcohol. Some have carried years of failure and shame. Some need structure and support now, not later.





Each man received a Thai-language full Bible written in language clear enough for new believers.





We also brought reading glasses for them to try. Four of the six men needed reading glasses and received them.





That matters.





If we ask men to read the Word of God, we need to remove the barriers that keep them from reading.





A local donor also gave a nice shirt for each man, and we handed those out too.





The first meeting took from 11 AM to 2 PM. Future meetings should move faster, but this first meeting needed time. The foundation had to be laid carefully.





I talked with the men about how deeply they are loved. I told them God loves them, and that is why He sent Jesus.





We also started a daily Bible reading plan to take the men through the Gospels in one month.





That is the foundation of this work:





The Word of God.

Daily structure.

Honest conversation.

Local church support.

Men walking together instead of trying to recover alone.





One brother is in a serious place and needs urgent support to stop drinking safely. We are discussing the next right step with local leadership and will not treat this casually. If medical help is needed, we will seek appropriate local care.





After the meeting, I also helped another brother purchase roof tiles, as I promised last week. The pictures show where he is living now. This is part of the same work.





Recovery is spiritual, but it is also practical.





Men need the Gospel.

They need food.

They need structure.

They need safe support.

They need people who keep showing up.

They need people who keep their word.





Next week, we will begin using more of the Gates of Freedom recovery materials. The weekly meeting has started. Now we need to keep it moving.





WHAT HAPPENED THIS WEEK





6 men attended the first weekly recovery meeting.

6 Thai-language full Bibles were given.

4 men received reading glasses.

Each man received a shirt gifted by a local donor.

The daily Gospel reading plan began.

One brother may need close support to stop drinking safely.

Roof tiles were purchased for another brother as a continuation of last week’s promise.





WHAT WE NEED NOW





The greatest current need is Bibles.





More men are expected to come, and each man needs the Word of God in his hands.





One case of 12 Thai-language full Bibles costs $225. We need 5 cases.





That is $1,125 for 60 Bibles.





I have already purchased 7 Bibles personally. Buying them one by one cost $170, which is much more expensive. Buying by the case is better stewardship.





Current needs in Lamphun:





• $225 — provides one case of 12 Thai Bibles for men in recovery

• $500 — helps provide meals and outreach support for the weekly group

• $2,000 — helps support one 30-day cycle of recovery care as the program develops

• $100/month — helps create steady monthly support for one person in the Lamphun recovery work





These gifts help us keep showing up, keep sharing the Gospel, and keep walking with men who want freedom from alcohol.





WHY THIS MATTERS





This is not theory anymore.





The men came.

The meeting started.

The Bibles were opened.

The reading plan began.

The local church is involved.

The need is clear.





Now we need help to keep Bibles in their hands, food on the table, glasses for reading, and follow-up in place each week.





This is the next step toward a stronger local recovery work in Lamphun and the future 30-day inpatient program.





PLEASE PRAY





Pray for the six men who came.

Pray for the brother who needs urgent help to stop drinking safely.

Pray for the local church and the weekly recovery meeting.

Pray for strength, honesty, protection, and true freedom in Christ.





PLEASE GIVE





Will you help keep this work moving?





A one-time gift helps us respond now.

A monthly gift helps us return, follow up, and build steady recovery care in Lamphun.





Skip one coffee. Help one man take another step toward freedom.





Give once.

Become a monthly partner.

Pray with us for the men of Lamphun.





Carl Self

Gates of Freedom

Chiang Mai and Lamphun, Thailand