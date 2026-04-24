God's Love in Action: A Medical Bed for Jason

My son, Jason, is 27 years old and has lived his entire life with Nemaline Myopathy, a rare neuromuscular disease that has left him dependent on a wheelchair, tracheostomy, and ventilator. Despite the many challenges he faces each day, Jason continues to inspire others through his faith, determination, and positive attitude.

When Jason was only five years old, he lost his identical twin brother to the same disease. Doctors later gave Jason only a few years to live after serious complications, but by God's grace he is still with us today, sharing his testimony and encouraging others through his YouTube channel and everyday life.

As Jason's needs continue to change, we are seeking help to purchase a Dawn House Medical Bed. This specialized bed would provide him with greater comfort, safety, and support while sleeping, resting, and receiving daily care. A medical bed is not a luxury for Jason—it is an essential piece of equipment that can improve his quality of life and help prevent complications associated with limited mobility.

As a family living on a fixed income, this expense is beyond our reach. Every donation, no matter the size, will bring Jason one step closer to receiving the medical bed he needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, church, or community would mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read Jason's story. Your kindness, prayers, and support remind us that we are not walking this journey alone. We trust that God will provide through the generosity of caring people like you.

May God bless you for your compassion and support.