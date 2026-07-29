GODS JOURNEY

The pine scent of the Georgia woods was my daily uniform,serving as a Georgia DNR ranger,a job I loved.my brother Steve lived in Michigan,a state he loved even more for it's rugged northern waters and the chase for Salmon.when I got the call,the world slowed down.Steve was sick and the cancer was moving fast.It didn't take a second thought to leave Georgia to be by his side in Michigan.I found him weaker than expected.he spent his life chasing fish and that didn't stop him even if his strength was little.I became his caregiver.Those last months were filled with quiet moments, navigating the harsh realities of the treatment,but we found peace in the simple things.on the days he could manage we would drive to one of his "honey holes". There was no pressure to catch anything.The goal was just to feel the breeze and water. He passed away leaving behind a hole only those fishing holes could fill.Leaving the DNR wasn't a loss,it was a return to what truly mattered, FAMILY and the shared love of the water that connected us till the very end.Now every time I cast a line,I feel his presence...the sudden move and travel costs are more then I can manage alone.Ive been in Michigan for 3 months.I am raising money to try to get back on my feet and start a new life here in Michigan.I fell in love with all the water and seasons.any amount helps.Thank you for your love and support.