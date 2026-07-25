God’s Eden: Birthing Heaven on Earth





The Vision





I am Scarlet Ravin, and I have received a divine mandate directly from the heart of God. The vision is clear: Eden is to be born again here on Earth. This is not just a dream—it is a promise being manifested into the 3D natural world. To prepare for this assignment, I have been attending the Global Awakening School of Supernatural Ministry, where I am receiving the anointing to pray for miracles, healings, signs, and wonders that will bring the Kingdom of God into the lives of all I encounter.





The Mission: God’s Eden





God’s Eden is a sanctuary of restoration where heaven and earth merge. Our mission is built on the belief that humanity’s purpose is to be the loving stewards of creation. In Eden, there is no exploitation and no exertion of human will over the animals. We are here to learn from the animals, to listen to them, and to honor their existence as souls sent by God. We believe that we are called to bring healing to *all* of God’s creatures—humans and animals alike—restoring the harmony where the lion eats straw like the bullock and peace covers the land.





Standing on the Word





We are building this foundation entirely on the bedrock of Scripture. We are walking in faith, believing for the supernatural provision God has promised to fulfill His work on Earth:





The Teacher in Creation: "But ask now the beasts, and they shall teach thee; and the fowls of the air, and they shall tell thee: Or speak to the earth, and it shall teach thee: and the fishes of the sea shall declare unto thee. Who knoweth not in all these that the hand of the Lord hath wrought this? In whose hand is the soul of every living thing, and the breath of all mankind." — Job 12:7–10





The New Heavens and Earth: "For, behold, I create new heavens and a new earth... They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain, saith the Lord." — Isaiah 65:17, 25





The Healing of the Nations: "And on this side of the river and on that side was the tree of life, bearing twelve kinds of fruit, yielding its fruit every month; and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations." — Revelation 22:2





Supernatural Provision: "And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19





The Prototype in Indian Hills

We are currently walking by faith to acquire the initial property in the Indian Hills/Conifer, Colorado area. This land will serve as the "Eden Template." We have secured a film crew to document the birth of this prototype, ensuring that every miracle, every healing, and every step of stewardship is shared with the world. Through this template, we will launch an online school to teach others how to implement God’s Eden vision on their own land.





A World Without Want

This ministry is a testament to God’s multiplication. In God’s Eden, we trust in a reality where humanity lacks for nothing, where God’s provisions are endless, and where we move from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.





Join the Movement

I am inviting you to sow a seed into the soil of this mission. Whether it is through your financial support, your prayers, or your desire to join this ministry as it expands across the globe, your contribution is helping birth a new reality. We are believing for the wealth transfers necessary to set this project in motion and see it multiply in every corner of the world.





Thank you for being a part of this miracle. Together, we are birthing the Kingdom, one sanctuary at a time.







