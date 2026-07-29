Why start God's Building Family Foundations

Since my life partner and I have personal testimonies about how a walk with God leads to building faith, while finding love, family, and community; I want to share by starting a small ministry that I hope to see grow to the extent God sees is fit.





Our Mission

"God’s Building Family Foundations" is a ministry born out of a desire to support, mentor, and uplift local families. After enduring seasons of profound testing, our faith has been renewed through the overwhelming love and support of our new church family and local community. Our goal is to pass that grace forward—acting as a support system, providing mentorship, and helping families find stability and faith in moments of hardship.





Our Current Project

A classic, safe, family-friendly renovation -

Our church member recently gifted our family a mobile trailer home. It is a wonderful blessing, but the title is being retrieved from Missouri while we live in Oregon. It also requires some dedicated restoration work before it is fully complete. We are raising funds to clear out old materials, repair a small section of the flooring, and install fresh, clean flooring throughout. Additionally, we are designing custom, space-efficient sleeping areas to maximize the 27-foot layout for our growing family.





How Your Support Helps

To get this ministry off the ground and ensure our household remains stable as we welcome our new baby this September, we are stepping out in faith and asking for community support.





Phase 1 (Trailer Renovation & Stability):

Funding will go directly toward building materials, and flooring to finish our safe family home. It will also help sustain our local lawn and property maintenance business during this transition.

Phase 2 (Community Outreach):

Our ultimate vision is to expand this foundation so we can actively serve, transport, and mentor families who need time, prayer, and stability to discover what God has in store for their futures.





Through every trial, God's grace has brought us through. Recently, during a medical check-up, I was asked how often I've been able to laugh lately. I happily wrote in the margin: "I have been able to laugh more than I’ve ever laughed in all of my life.".

That is the power of God's joy, and we want to share that light with the world.





If our vision for family mentorship and restoration touches your heart, please consider donating or sharing words of encouragement and wisdom. Most of all, anything having to do with sharing God's love is so appreciated!





God bless you!