Please Help Us Become Parents and Build a Godly Family





My brother John and his wife Yesica have been married for 11 years, and in the last several years have been unsuccessfully attempting to grow their family and become parents. Our dear family friend, Sharon Martin, has been helping guide them with this process and suggested that we humbly ask for both support in prayer and financially. John is a Police Officer with over 14 years of experience, while Yesica is a restaurant Manager with 19 years of experience. They are both immense blessings to their local community, and truly desire to continue a Godly legacy with their own children. While John and Yesica are both highly respected among their peers for their work ethics in their respective careers, the high stress that comes with those careers has likely contributed to their difficulty in having children. Yesica has undergone numerous and extensive tests, treatments, protocols, and dieting/nutrition changes over the last several years in her steadfast attempt to get pregnant.





During this journey, we discovered that Yesica's fallopian tubes were severely blocked. She was able to heal from a long-term infection that was contributing to the swelling, and inflammation of the fallopian tubes, but it was not enough to re-open the tubes.

My brother and his wife's last resort was to try IVF. They underwent three rounds and were finally able to get two healthy embryos!

Unfortunately, they also then discovered that Yesica had a large fibroid pressing into her uterus and that this would prevent a successful pregnancy. She recently underwent surgery, and the golf ball-sized fibroid was removed successfully without any interference with her uterus. She is currently recovering well from this surgery with an expectation of implanting the first embryo sometime in December. Despite these setbacks, John and Yesica are prayerful, hopeful, and excited to realize their dream!





While Yesica excels in her career and is highly sought after due to her caring nature and work ethic, they have learned that a high-stress career is a serious factor in reducing the likelihood of a successful pregnancy. Especially with the desire to cultivate a Godly family, it's imperative for Yesica to be off of work and preparing for the pregnancy- not only to increase the likelihood of her successful pregnancy, but to ensure a solid foundation for their family in a most precious time in life.

The costs of the process thus far have greatly exceeded their expectations, and as many know, it is difficult to provide for a family solely on my brother's salary as a Police Officer- even without the added costs of the IVF process.





With all of the costs adding up between surgeries, IVF followup, etc. John and Yesica are currently needing approximately $50,000 to cover the primary costs. We humbly ask you to help them both financially and through prayer - to be able to create a lasting legacy that this world so desperately needs. They have given back so much independently and as a family unit throughout their lives that we truly believe they will continue on with raising God-fearing children that will help bring truth back to the forefront of an increasingly deceptive world. We all must come together to raise our future generations, and this is a huge part of it.

My whole family as well as Sharon are deeply grateful for your support and are excited for what the future holds!





Jordan Hancock

(John's sister)