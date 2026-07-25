GDIM Operations

This campaign is rooted in one undeniable truth: God did it—and He’s not done yet.

What He started through this movement must be stewarded, sustained, and protected so the work can continue every single day—not just in moments, but in mission.

This campaign is established to help us through all aspects of our ministry. To maintain the essential systems that keep this God-centered movement active, effective, and fully available to the call. From websites and digital platforms that connect and equip the community, to storage and operational resources, to employee pay assistance that allows our team to serve faithfully without strain—this support ensures the mission doesn’t slow down.

More than maintenance, this campaign helps us fuel full-time outreach. It allows us to stay present in the community, respond when God opens doors, and consistently carry the message of Jesus beyond four walls. This is about creating the capacity to go where we’re sent, when we’re sent, without limitation.

Every contribution is an act of partnership—helping sustain a movement built on obedience, not hype; faithfulness, not recognition. We are not striving for credit or applause. We are simply faithfully stewarding what God has already entrusted to us.

By supporting this campaign, you are helping keep the fire burning—strengthening the foundation so lives can continue to be touched, communities can continue to be reached, and testimonies can continue to be shared.

And as the work continues, the message remains the same:

God did it. And He’s still doing it.

Every $100 or higher donor will receive a free God Did It Testimony T-Shirt or 4 Tappable Testimony Bracelets!