God will provide

Hello My name is Maya I’m a 20 year old University student. All while my studies I have grown tremendously in my faith and give all that I have to my community even when I have not much give because in my heart that’s just how I want to model what it’s like to be a follower of Christ. I hardly ask for help and I’m learning how to let go and allow others to open their hearts into my heart and share the love Christ has for us. With this being said, I recently just got kicked out of my house unexpectedly after years of trying to keep peace and model Christ’s love in a house of family conflict. The Lord recently allowed me to move into my university’s summer housing where I have been doordashing night and day to try and afford it. It has been becoming difficult to try and make work, all the while I grieve the pain of no support from the people I thought were suppose to care for me. If you would feel so inclined or to pray for me that would be so greatly appreciated and God bless ❤️