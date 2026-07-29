God, Protect Our Home — We Need Support

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because my family is facing an urgent situation. There are several dying trees on our property that have become a serious hazard. They are dangerously close to our home, and with every storm, the risk of them falling increases. What’s most concerning is the safety of my autistic son—our home is his safe space, and the uncertainty of these unstable trees puts that in jeopardy.





Unfortunately, after being laid off from my job, the cost of professional tree removal and roof repair is beyond what we can afford right now. We are asking for help to raise the funds needed to safely remove these trees before they cause serious damage or harm. Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to protecting our home and giving my son the security he needs.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean the world to us. Thank you for your kindness and support—we appreciate you more than words can express.





With gratitude, Ray