God please help me accomplish this for my love

I’m reaching out with a humble heart asking for help to give someone very special to me the love he truly deserves. ❤️

My lover recently came home from the hospital after suffering a second stroke. During all of this, his birthday passed while he was fighting for his health instead of celebrating life. He has always been the kind of person who puts everyone else before himself, even when he’s hurting. He gives, loves, supports, and never asks for anything in return.

Now I want to give something back to him.

I’m trying to put together a small surprise birthday celebration to lift his spirit, remind him how loved he is, and give him a beautiful memory surrounded by kindness, support, and joy. None of us know how much time God gives us, so I want to make every moment count and show him the love he has always shown others.

If anyone would like to help in any way — donations, decorations, food, balloons, prayers, sharing this post, or even kind words — it would mean more than you know. God works in mysterious ways, and I believe He guides people together for a reason.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this and support us during such a difficult but meaningful time. May God bless you all Cashapp $Angelwing88 🙏❤️