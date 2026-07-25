God Opened the Door—Help Me Walk Through It

Life doesn't always go according to plan. Years ago, I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life—I left college because I simply couldn't afford to continue. It was heartbreaking to put my dreams on hold, but at the time, I had no other choice.

Since then, life has blessed me in incredible ways. I've started a family and become a parent to a beautiful daughter. Becoming her father has changed the way I see the future. Every day, I'm reminded that the choices I make today will shape the opportunities she has tomorrow.

I've realized that earning my degree isn't just about me anymore. It's about creating a better life for my family, opening doors to new opportunities, and showing my daughter that no matter how long the journey takes or how many setbacks you face, it's never too late to chase the dreams God has placed on your heart.

Recently, God opened a door that I never thought would be possible. Clemson University has offered me a settlement that will allow me to clear my outstanding balance and return to school. It feels like an answer to prayers I've carried for years.

The only thing standing between me and this opportunity is $2,600.

Raising this money will allow me to settle my debt, re-enroll, and finally continue the education I had to leave behind. This isn't just paying off a balance—it's investing in a future filled with greater opportunities for my family.

If you're able to give, no matter the amount, you will be helping me take a step toward a dream that has been years in the making. If you're unable to donate, I completely understand, and I would be incredibly grateful if you would share my fundraiser and keep my family in your prayers.

I truly believe that God doesn't place dreams in our hearts without making a way for them to become reality. This opportunity reminds me that His timing is always perfect, even when the journey is longer than we expected.

Thank you for believing in me, for supporting my family, and for helping me write the next chapter of our story. My prayer is that one day I'll be able to pay this kindness forward and encourage someone else who feels like their dream is out of reach.

Thank you, and God bless you.



