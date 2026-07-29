God led me back now I need a vehicle to keep going

God met me in my darkest place and led me back to life—now I’m walking that path of recovery one day at a time.

I’m currently in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction and working each day to rebuild my life. There was a time when I lost everything to addiction, including my home and sense of purpose. Today, by the grace of God and the support of my recovery community, I am sober, living in a supportive environment, and taking meaningful steps forward.

Recovery has given me something I didn’t have before—hope, faith, and a renewed sense of purpose. I attend meetings, care for my health, and am working to rebuild my life and reconnect with my family. I truly believe I’ve been given a second chance, and I don’t take that lightly.

One of the biggest challenges I face right now is reliable transportation. Having a vehicle would allow me to get to work consistently, attend recovery meetings, make medical appointments, and continue walking this path of healing and responsibility. Right now, limited transportation makes these essential steps more difficult.

I am asking for help raising $3,000 to purchase a dependable used vehicle. This is more than just a car—it’s a tool that will help me stay on the path I’ve been guided to and continue growing into the person I am meant to be.

If you feel led to support me—whether through a donation or simply sharing my story—I am deeply grateful. Thank you for being part of my journey and for helping me continue forward with faith, hope, and determination. God bless you all.

Lord, thank You for bringing me this far. I pray for continued strength, guidance, and provision as I walk this path of recovery. Bless those who support me, and help me continue to grow into the person You created me to be. Amen.