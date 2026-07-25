GOD LEAD ME HERE! Where his chosen are!!! ❤️😇🥰

Hi my name is Jessica I am 38 years old. I live in west palm beach Florida. I’m always the one giving my all and expecting nothing in return. I’m a spiritual soldier. It makes me happy to help others on there spiritual journey. I’m not going anywhere to bash anyone. Some people are sick and hurt and they hurt others. I have no family left. I fell in love with a man. Turned out to be a real narcissist I have never seen that. It felt so real the mask was so real he mirrored me. He love bombed me made me completely in love and dependent emotionally on him. Started beating me lying to me cheating on me verbally and physically abusing me- he stole from me numerous times I lost my job my vehicle all my money in my bank. My credit is ruined. My looks have faded it altered I feel low. He manipulated me- he drained my bank account my spirit my self esteem. He made it to where if I tried to leave he would do crazy things to me like get me falsely arrested. I was so scared. I found gay double life proof in his phone. Confronted him he put my head through the wall. While I ran to call police he took my phone out of my hand and called himself: got me arrested by lying that I was the abuser. I had no choice but to just leave with no where to go no one to call. A stranger off the street saw me put me up in a motel weekly and has been keeping me safe but I don’t know hoe much longer he can help me on his own. I am trying so hard to get back on my feet I don’t have a vehicle I don’t have a job: I’ve been in the hospital for impetigo and healing after I got out from being homeless before this weekly I caught it somehow out here. I changed my whole life for the better. I have a past with mistakes in it. And it’s not easy for me to get a job anywhere the career I had I worked so hard to get and he made sure he took that from me as well. He called made up stories blocked opportunities for me.s I’m sure with stability and some help I can’ get it all back but I need the support of gods people please. I need to get a place and I have to be able to pay the rent upfront so I can find a job and get to that job be rested and fed for that job. If your on gods team as I am he has guided me here for help from his chosen. Anything helps me. I have proof of the abuse although I don’t want to have to go that far I just need a little help to get on my feet. This man helping me has done all he can do he can’t help me me all alone anymore. I know I can get back up with a little push. Anything anyone can do please please I am already so ashamed I let this happen but at least I finally left. At least I found a way to- people don’t realize how impossible it feels to try to find a way out and I figured out a way out and now that he took the car the rest of the money messed up my jobs for me he thinks I’m not going to be able to regain independence because I have no family but I have god and god has lead me here: please anything helps me at this point i put 5000 so I can have money for a place to live and transportation and food. I been living off cereal. While he lived rent free with his mom who believes all the lies he tells her. Anyway god bless you all even talking about this has me feeling uncomfortable. But I’m proud of me for putting my story out there. And I thank you all anyone who can help in anyway with anything so I can eat today or anything at all to start me on my journey back to me I’m so excited I know god lead me here I I can feel it❤️❤️❤️