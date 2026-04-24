God is good

Hello everyone my name is Tim I have a loving wife and daughter I work 50 hours and week as a fire sprinkler technician and I thank god everyday I have recently been notified that I have a tumor on my right lung do to this I have not been able to work and bills are piling up I have however started back working but I need help to save my house I know with god all things are possible so I’m leaving it in his hands please help me save my home!! God bless everyone