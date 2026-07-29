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God help me. I want to go home.

Goal$5,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byKevin Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kevin Johnson

God help me. I want to go home.

Hello. I find myself in desperate need. This is for my 11 year old son, too. I'm Canadian, living in Thailand for the past 14 years. I had been teaching English and supporting my family through teaching.

Through a series of events that go beyond bad luck, from my mom's dementia...to 5 of our cats dying.... to having to leave my son...and more.....I find myself begging here for a plane ticket home, to Canada. If God is trying to humble me, it is working too well.


Without receiving the emergency funds I need, I am left with no other options. Sadly, the Thai authorities will hold me in an immigration detention center indefinitely. I will be utterly useless to my son. I'm not a criminal to be locked up. Please help me get back home.


Money has always been tight over the last 14 years. When my son was born 11 years ago, I worried how we would survive.

But we did survive and we were dong alright.

Last year my son even visited Canada for the first time and saw snow!!! He absolutely loved it, as do I!


Our trip to Canada last year was supposed to be a forever trip. We made plans to live with my mom, I would secure a job, my son would go to school and he would grow up in Canada. It was a lot of planning, but we had his future in Canada to look forward to.


Sadly, that trip last year only lasted 3 months. My mom developed dementia, I don't know how it set in so quickly, and my son and I had to return here to Chiang Mai, Thailand (because I did not have the funds necessary or accommodation set up so we could remain in Canada).


Fast forward to now. I could not secure a new job (I quit my job last year because of our 'forever' trip to Canada).

Savings virtually gone now.

I had honestly been holding out for a miracle from God, but God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit are to be loved. But I wasn't loving Them, I was trying to use Them to fix my problem. I am sad, I want to be joyful. Forgive me Jesus for not loving you unconditionally, and for not feeling joyful right now.

Have any of you seen the movie 'Emancipation', with Will Smith? Will says "God is good" several times throughout the movie, even through the extreme suffering he was put through as a slave. I know it is just a movie, but I want what Will's character had. I want unshakable, immovable love for God. It's really hard and I fall short all the time.


This GiveSendGo is for a plane ticket home. My money is gone, and I am in a foreign land. I have no options left. I have no friends or family in Canada to contact or help me. I applied to the Canadian Embassy (who has direct contact with the Ottawa office in Canada), and they turned me down for the emergency loan that would have bought me the plane ticket I need. I am not upset with them for turning me down, I understand these are my failures, nobody else's.....but I'd like to fix my failures and have the chance to return to Canada, so I can get a job, settle in, and bring my son to Canada in the future to see the snow again.


If you can, please give for my son. This is all for my son. My life is for my son. If I receive enough for the plane ticket, thank you from my heart.


This is an emergency....because with no other options....my Thai visa will expire soon.....and without a visa (the dates stamped into my passport which allow me to remain in Thailand), I will be detained in a Thai immigration detention center indefinitely.


I'd rather go home.

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