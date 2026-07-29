UNITY Pop-up Tour: Orlando

Something is stirring.

It's not just a feeling — it's a call. A call to gather, to worship, to believe again that God is still moving in the earth. That He is still in the business of transformation. That what feels broken can be made whole. That what feels divided can be brought together.

We believe Orlando is the beginning.





— THIS FALL — God Did It Movement will host a Revival Night unlike anything this city has seen. We're calling it The Unity Tour: Orlando. An evening of pure worship, thunderous praise, and Spirit-led celebration. A night where people from every background, every church, every neighborhood lay it all down at the feet of Jesus — together.





Headlining the night will be Christian Hip Hop artist Zauntee, with evangelists Gabriel Storm and Doug Elks bringing the Word, and JWLKRS leading the congregation into the presence of God through worship. Before the main event, join us for a Christian Business Market showcasing faith-driven entrepreneurs, followed by a Pre-Party with Joyful Noize Worship to set the atmosphere and prepare our hearts for what God is about to do.

But Orlando is just where the fire starts.





Our vision is bigger. We believe God is calling this movement across the nation — and Lord willing, around the world. City by city. Church by church. Heart by heart. The Unity Tour is not a single event. It is a mission. And right now, we need people who are willing to believe with us and partner with us to carry it forward.





That's where you come in.





Your gift — whether large or small — is more than a donation. It is an act of faith. It is a declaration that you believe revival is possible. That you believe this generation can be changed. That you believe God did it before, and He will do it again.

Will you join us?

"O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt His name together." — Psalm 34:3





The Vision





The Unity Tour was born out of a simple but radical belief: that the Church is most powerful when it stands together.





Too often we worship in silos. Too often the walls of our individual churches become barriers that keep us from experiencing the fullness of what God wants to do when His people are united. The Unity Tour is our answer to that. One city at a time, we are pulling down those walls and creating space for something supernatural to happen.

Orlando is our first stop — and what happens here will set the tone for everything that follows. We are believing God for souls saved, lives transformed, families restored, and a city that feels the weight of His presence.





And then we keep going. Nashville. Atlanta. Houston. Chicago. Los Angeles. And Lord willing — beyond America's borders. God Did It Movement is committed to carrying this torch until the fire is burning in every corner of this nation and this world.





Why Now?

We are living in a moment that demands courage. The world is more divided than ever. People are hungry — not for more entertainment, but for something real. For community. For hope. For Jesus.





The Church has an unprecedented opportunity to meet that hunger. But opportunity doesn't wait. We have to move now, with faith and with intention, before the moment passes. This fall is our first step of obedience. And every dollar raised is fuel for the steps that follow.





How Your Gift Will Be Used





We are committed to being excellent stewards of every dollar entrusted to us. Here is where your investment goes:





Venue & Logistics — Securing a space worthy of the moment. Sound, lighting, staging, and everything it takes to create an atmosphere where God can move.





Outreach & Marketing — Spreading the word across Orlando and beyond so that no one who needs to be there stays home for lack of knowing.





Worship Team & Ministry — Equipping JWLKRS, Joyful Noize, Gabriel Storm, Doug Elks, and headliner Zauntee with everything they need to lead this city into a genuine encounter with God.





Tour Infrastructure — Building the foundation for the cities to come. Booking, travel, coordination, and everything that keeps the tour moving.





Community Impact — Partnering with local ministries, outreach organizations, and faith-driven businesses through our Christian Business Market to make sure the revival doesn't just happen inside the building — it spills into every area of life.





Ways to Give





Every level of giving matters. Every dollar is a seed of faith planted into something eternal.





🌱 Seed Giver — $25 You're planting the first seed. Thank you for saying yes. Your name will be added to our Wall of Faith — a record of every person who helped make this possible.





🔥 Revival Supporter — $100 You're helping fan the flame. Receive a personal thank-you from the God Did It Movement team and a digital Unity Tour keepsake.





🕊️ Unity Partner — $250 You're a builder of this movement. Receive priority access to future Unity Tour events and a special mention in our tour program.





👑 Kingdom Investor — $500 You're going all in. Receive a personal call from our leadership team, VIP access to the Orlando event, and a dedicated acknowledgment in all tour materials.





🌍 World Changer — $1,000+ You're helping take this worldwide. Receive a one-on-one conversation with our founders, lifetime VIP status for the Unity Tour, and the knowledge that your investment is touching nations.





This Is Just the Beginning

Years from now, people will look back at this fall as the night everything changed in Orlando. They'll remember where they were when they felt God move in that field. They'll talk about it with their children and their grandchildren. We want you to be part of that story.





Not just as an attendee. Not just as a spectator. But as a partner. As someone who looked at this vision and said, 'I believe in this. I'm going to help make it happen.'

The Unity Tour is a movement of faith. And movements need people who are willing to move first — before they see all the answers, before they know how it all turns out — simply because they believe God is in it.





He is in this. We know it. And we believe you can feel it too.





Together, let us magnify the Lord.