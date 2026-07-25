Expansion Of God's Love

Help Us Expand DUO58 Cafe & Table — A Place Where Community Meets the Love of Christ

Hi, I'm Randy — and I've witnessed firsthand the incredible work God has established right here in Orlando through the DUO58 Cafe and Table community venue. Through the grace, dedication, and love of its staff, this place has become so much more than a cafe. It's a gathering place where lives are changed and the gospel of salvation is shared freely.

Now, we believe God is calling us to grow.

We are raising $4,000 to build an outdoor courtyard — an open, welcoming space where community members, leaders, and guests can come together to learn, teach, and share the love of Jesus Christ. A place where conversations over coffee become moments of transformation. Where every chair at every table is an invitation to experience God's grace.

Your gift — no matter the size — helps us create a space that serves every guest who walks through our doors and strengthens the future of this community for generations to come.

Let us love, expand, and grow — together.

"For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them." — Matthew 18:20

Donate today and help us build something beautiful for God's glory.