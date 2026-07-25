The Mission & Reach

In partnership with the God Did It Movement and GiveSendGo, I am hoping to launch the first

'Worship with Friends' tour—an intentional, 13-stop acoustic circuit through the heart of North

Carolina. As MAYIA WARREN, an independent Gospel artist, worship leader and community

leader I want to bring a free live worship to 9 key communities surrounding Raleigh, as well as

the major hubs of Durham, Greensboro, and Charlotte. This tour is designed to transform public

parks into natural sanctuaries, creating an opportunity to minister to the lost and edify the found.

Using the transit-rich corridor of the North Carolina Amtrak line, I am taking this message from

the Triangle to the Queen City of Charlotte, popping up in public parks to provide high-quality,

professional worship to those who may never walk into a traditional church.

While I am already equipped with my own professional gear—including a battery-powered

Mackie Showbox and acoustic setup—this funding request covers the operational backbone of

a tour this size. This includes municipal amplified sound permits, marketing materials with

accessible QR codes, and vital transportation support to reach cities as far as Charlotte.

Because I navigate this journey as a visually impaired artist with Oculocutaneous Albinism,

these funds also ensure I have the necessary transportation assistance for safe navigation and

logistics. Your support will directly empower me to bring a message of hope of Jesus and

healing to thousands across the state.