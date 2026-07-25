However He Leads Ministry 🙏🏻

Hey fam! My name is Cory BiNks, and I've been in full-time ministry for almost 4 years. My life is dedicated to serving Jesus and loving others, HOWEVER HE LEADS. 🙏🏻





The short version of my testimony is I used to be a professional poker player and seven-time World Series of Poker champion, but in 2020 I fully surrendered my life to God and walked away from that lifestyle. Not long after, I stepped into full-time ministry and it’s been an INCREDIBLE journey ever since!





I was raised in Charleston, SC, but in 2022 God called me to Las Vegas (yeah... pretty ironic right? 😂). Since moving here, I’ve been actively involved in street ministry, outreach events, missions, and day-to-day being the hands and feet of Jesus anywhere I can! I'm very active on social media and also make Christian music to use as a tool to share the Gospel and point people to Jesus!





Whether it’s 1-on-1 evangelism, open air preaching, speaking/performing at events, creating content, discipleship, traveling for missions, serving local communities, or making music that glorifies God — my heart is simply to reach as many people as I can with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.





This page exists for anyone who feels led to partner with me financially through monthly support, or even just a one-time donation. The funds raised help cover all ministry expenses, including travel, outreaches, music/content creation, and practical ways of blessing people/families in need.





THANK YOU SO MUCH in advance to everyone who decides to partner with me, whether financially and/or in prayer. Truly, none of this would be possible without ya’ll! ❤️