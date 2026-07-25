Helping the Body of Christ Print the Word of God!

My name is Christy — a Movement Leader, illustrator, and follower of Christ based in Orlando. I am deeply grateful to be part of the God Did It Movement. From the moment I first encountered this movement, I knew the Lord was calling me to use my creative gifts to share His Word. What I didn’t realize was how far He would take that calling.





Through a deeper revelation of Psalm 23, God placed a vision on my heart that grew into a ministry centered around scripture-inspired clothing — not for profit or personal recognition, but to help spread the Word of God through wearable testimony and truth.





Today, I am seeking $2,175 to purchase the equipment needed to grow this ministry and remove one of the biggest roadblocks many Christian creators and ministries face: the high cost of printing quality apparel.





Until now, I’ve been ordering through a local printer. While the quality has been excellent, the cost has made it difficult to produce apparel affordably and consistently. With this equipment, I will be able to create high-quality prints at a fraction of the current cost — making it possible to produce smaller quantities, custom pieces, and more scripture-inspired designs without the financial burden that often limits ministries from moving forward.





This is not about building a brand. This is about building a resource for the Body of Christ.





My heart is to help churches, ministries, movements, and Christian clothing creators all across Florida and beyond print and distribute more of the Word of God for less — so scripture, testimonies, and messages of hope can reach more people everywhere they go.





This equipment will allow me to help others print the Word of God cheaper, faster, and more effectively, removing barriers that have kept many from bringing their God-given visions to life.

Please consider donating to this mission. Every contribution helps expand the reach of God’s Word through creativity, collaboration, and clothing designed to glorify Him.





Thank you for being part of this journey and helping make the Word of God more visible to the world. 🙏🏼