Leading Souls Through Socials

My name is Angel Quesada and I am a Christian Content Creator known as @angelqueso who uses social media to preach the gospel to people all around the world! God has given me a vision to reach 1 Billion people with the Gospel! Join me in this journey to change the world and build the Kingdom of Heaven!

Mission & Vision

This ministry exists to leverage modern digital platforms to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ to a global audience. Through live streaming, short-form content, and real-time engagement on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch, the mission is to build an online community rooted in biblical truth, prayer, and discipleship. The long-term vision is to reach up to one billion people worldwide with the message of salvation, hope, and transformation found in Jesus Christ.

What We Do

This ministry will host live broadcasts, interactive Bible teachings, prayer sessions, evangelistic outreach, and discipleship conversations designed to meet people where they already spend their time—online. By utilizing consistent, high-quality digital content and authentic engagement, the ministry will foster spiritual growth, encourage faith, and provide biblical guidance to individuals across cultures and nations.

Funding Need

To launch and operate this ministry with excellence, an initial funding goal of $6,000 is needed to get started. These funds will be used to acquire professional audio and video equipment, live streaming software, production tools, and essential operational resources. This investment will ensure reliable broadcasts, clear communication, and the ability to scale the ministry’s reach effectively.

Partnership Impact

Financial partners play a vital role in enabling this ministry to grow and remain sustainable. Every contribution directly supports the mission of sharing the gospel, discipling believers, and seeing lives transformed through digital evangelism. Together, we can steward technology for God’s glory and reach the world with the good news of Jesus Christ.



