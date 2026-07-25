GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Asia Missions Trip

Goal$6,600 USD
Raised$6,616.95 USD

Fundraiser created byGod Did It Movement

Asia Missions Trip

Approximately 1 in every 500 people in Central Asia knows Jesus. To put that in perspective, this would be the equivalent of only 12 students on the average U.S. college campus who follow God. The true reality is, many people in this region will go their entire lives without hearing the Gospel once. Yet, by God’s unmerited grace, He chooses to use His people to reach lost populations around the globe. Why? In the words of Isaiah 45:6, it is “that people may know, from the rising of the sun and from the west, that there is none besides me; I am the Lord, and there is no other.” This is the ultimate mission—that every tribe, nation, and tongue would proclaim worship to Jesus.

My name is Ali Griffith, and the Lord has so kindly called me to lay a summer of my life down to share the Gospel overseas. He has graciously given my team and me the opportunity to build relationships and share God’s hope with people in one of the least-reached countries in the world. For a two-month period, we will be hosting weekly evening events through a local community center, along with intentional one-on-one hangouts with friends throughout the week. As we form relationships and share God’s living Word with others, we will be searching for hearts where the Father is at work.

To accomplish this task, I am faithfully believing the Lord will provide $6,600. It is a truly beautiful privilege to partner with my brothers and sisters within the body of Christ. This opportunity is about more than just finances—it is an invitation to offer and surrender resources to what God is doing. Your contributions ultimately give Jesus what He is worthy of: His name proclaimed throughout the nations. He desires to accomplish this through your generosity and surrender, and it would be an honor to have you sow into what God is doing across the globe.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve