Asia Missions Trip

Approximately 1 in every 500 people in Central Asia knows Jesus. To put that in perspective, this would be the equivalent of only 12 students on the average U.S. college campus who follow God. The true reality is, many people in this region will go their entire lives without hearing the Gospel once. Yet, by God’s unmerited grace, He chooses to use His people to reach lost populations around the globe. Why? In the words of Isaiah 45:6, it is “that people may know, from the rising of the sun and from the west, that there is none besides me; I am the Lord, and there is no other.” This is the ultimate mission—that every tribe, nation, and tongue would proclaim worship to Jesus.

My name is Ali Griffith, and the Lord has so kindly called me to lay a summer of my life down to share the Gospel overseas. He has graciously given my team and me the opportunity to build relationships and share God’s hope with people in one of the least-reached countries in the world. For a two-month period, we will be hosting weekly evening events through a local community center, along with intentional one-on-one hangouts with friends throughout the week. As we form relationships and share God’s living Word with others, we will be searching for hearts where the Father is at work.

To accomplish this task, I am faithfully believing the Lord will provide $6,600. It is a truly beautiful privilege to partner with my brothers and sisters within the body of Christ. This opportunity is about more than just finances—it is an invitation to offer and surrender resources to what God is doing. Your contributions ultimately give Jesus what He is worthy of: His name proclaimed throughout the nations. He desires to accomplish this through your generosity and surrender, and it would be an honor to have you sow into what God is doing across the globe.