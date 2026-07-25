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God Carried Us—Now We Need a Help From His People

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTina Ferron

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tina Ferron

God Carried Us—Now We Need a Help From His People

My name is Tina, and I am a 63‑year‑old Christian single mother who has been raising my children alone since 2012. When my youngest daughter was born, I was licensed in ministry — serving God, serving people, and believing deeply in the power of compassion. I never imagined how much I would need to lean on that faith in the years ahead. Through every hardship, every unanswered question, and every valley, God has been our strength. Today, I am humbly asking for help from those who feel led to support a mother and daughter who have fought long battles and still believe in God’s goodness.

My youngest daughter is brilliant, compassionate, and deeply dedicated to becoming the best version of herself. Despite everything she has endured, she is on track to graduate next spring with her undergraduate degree in psychology. Her dream is to use her lifetime of trauma — the illness, the loss, the years of struggle — to help others heal. She wants to become a clinical psychologist so she can pour hope into people who feel broken or forgotten. Her calling is beautiful, and I believe God planted it in her heart long before she ever knew how much she would have to overcome.

Her illness began shortly after I bought my first home — a flipped house that looked fresh and new. As a single mom, purchasing that home felt like a blessing. But hidden behind the newly installed drywall was mold we could not see. It was sealed inside the walls, silently poisoning the air and slowly harming my daughter.

Within weeks, she became mysteriously ill. Her vision began to fail. We spent four painful years searching for answers, praying for clarity, and watching her health decline while unknowingly living in a home that was hurting her. Eventually, we learned the truth: the mold trapped behind the new drywall had triggered and intensified Lyme disease, attacking her neuro‑visual system and causing permanent impairment.

By the time we discovered the cause, the damage was irreversible. We had to abandon everything — furniture, clothing, personal belongings, even sentimental items — because the mold contamination made it unsafe to take anything with us. We walked away from the home entirely and moved into a clean apartment, starting over with nothing but faith.

But the financial strain didn’t end there.

Chronic Lyme disease is relentless. My daughter requires ongoing neuro‑visual rehabilitation, specialized therapies, and medical care that insurance does not fully cover. These treatments are essential for her to function, study, and continue her education. She fights every day to keep moving forward, and I fight every day to support her.

Over the years, I have emptied my 401(k) twice to pay for medical bills, treatments, and basic living needs. I have no assets left. Every dollar has gone toward keeping my daughter alive, healing, and hopeful. As a single mother with a dependent disabled student, I have done everything I can — but the financial burden has become impossible to carry alone.

Today, I am facing $30,000 in medical‑related credit card debt, accumulated solely from trying to survive and care for my child. I am working full‑time, but the interest, the ongoing medical costs, and the years of hardship have left me overwhelmed. I am asking for help because I cannot climb out of this valley without support.

If you feel led to give, share, or pray for us, please know that your kindness will directly relieve a crushing burden and help us continue the healing journey God has carried us through. Every donation — no matter the size — is a blessing. It brings us closer to stability, dignity, and the ability to breathe again.

Thank you for reading our story, for caring, and for being part of God’s provision in our lives. May He bless you for your compassion.

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