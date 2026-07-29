God Brought Us Here

Our son was accepted to College at The University of Rhode Island. A blessing that's come during a storm. We are homeless, my wife is disabled and I care for her. We're awaiting her disability to be approved but her hearing is in July. We've prayed for solutions on how to help Maxwell in his 1st year & keep a roof over our heads until things turn around. We're not begging. We're calling on those who love God to help us move through this storm. You've read this far so you're one of those people. Any donation large or small will be blessed. We will pray for each and every person who loves by giving.





Luke 6:38 “Give, and it will be given to you”