God BLESSED me with blood cancer

For eight years now, my family and I have fought this shocking and unexpected battle, and we have rejected any help.





Simultaneously, another battle has been brewing, and it is here now, at our front door once again. After spending thousands of hours engaged in medical, political and cultural discussions, it has become clear to me that evil exists in the form of friendly fire.





I’m known as the PG13 personality — Uncle Tom on X. What started as me warning others of the dangers of big pharma and the cabal, turned into challenging dangerous ideas through debate, comedy, and satire. I’m an unapologetic voice for the voiceless, but I’m not above apology and accountability.





Little did I know of the evil waiting to suppress my voice. My first attempt at trying to inform on cancer, I was met by bad actors lying in wait to use it against me. This is one example, and from what I’ve found, there is no extent to the attacks that will be waged, doxxing family, stalking, harassment, threats, all over SPEECH!





Of late, I’ve had to apologize on behalf of MAGA. My advocacy for what I thought was God, Family, Sovereignty, and Meritocracy has led people straight into the arms of the evil I was trying to protect them from.





It is my belief that Charlie Kirk lost his life in the midst of making similar corrections.





Through my online discoveries, I’ve witnessed a sophisticated web and network of people and groups in America, who are conveniently uncurious about the truth. In my opinion they even actively participate in campaigns to deceive, manipulate, and attempt to cause personal harm to fellow American citizens.





As a minority American living with a rare disease, I’ve used my voice to empower (not coddle) Black people not to be psychologically blackmailed into favoring one political party over another, to encourage men to be strong, women to seek strong men, and advocate for ways to have positive outcomes for children and families.

I am now using my voice to advocate for a decentralized crowdsourced way to create a high standard for homicide and missing persons investigations.





Through my recent discoveries, I now have reason to ask for public support. Anything donated to me for support with healthcare including life saving medication, will be paid forward to a specific team of investigators that I’ve personally identified as extremely credible.





Through their intense work and deep research they’ve identified specific individual(s) and entities that have been awarded money from the federal government. It is rumored to have been used to run psychological operations on fellow Americans, who just simply are looking to be informed. All of this is unfounded and speculative, but for anyone REALLY looking, it’s intriguing and too important to dismiss.





I truly believe my personal health is SECOND to the health of my country. I'm not old but I had a great childhood and want others to experience the same. Which is why a portion of the proceeds will go to childhood leukemia.





Although the circumstances described are severe, humor is my life. That is why my initial ASK is for the EXACT same amount that was allegedly received by a company paid by the Department of Defense😁.





Some people think this provided a potential financial incentive as part of a propaganda arm specifically designed to subvert online discourse surrounding Charlie Kirk and insert unnecessary noise and disinformation for average Americans.





A percentage of the funds raised to help me with my medical expenses and continued personal well being, will be given to what I have personally identified as credible independent investigators. Any ongoing funding campaigns will help fund oversight of other missing person and homicide cases. GO MAXX!!





If anything were to happen to me, I’m listing 2 trustworthy parties below who have also seen attacks first hand. They both have either been featured or mentioned on many popular podcasts.





@MuppetMasher on X

@OctaviaLaVon on X









Thank you, and God Bless!









@TommyLaRussoLLC on X “Uncle Tom”









Your donation will go towards...





50% - Independent Investigators

15% - Legal Fund

7.50% - Childhood Cancer

27.50% - Medical