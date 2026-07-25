God bless all our hungry little soldiers in Davies

God's Little Soldiers





Dear Friends, Kind Hearts, and Supporters,





My name is Teresa Lee-Ann Todkill, and I am 39 years old from Roodepoort, South Africa.





In June 2016, my life changed forever. On the evening of 21 June 2016, my family home was destroyed by a devastating fire. Everything we owned was lost, including a lifetime of precious memories. The greatest loss of all was my beloved mother, who tragically passed away in the fire.





By God's grace, only myself, my three children, and our two dogs survived.





After this heartbreaking tragedy, I moved into a friend's home in the township of Davidsonville with nothing but the clothes I had left. I had no furniture, no home to call my own, and no possessions. One of the most difficult decisions I have ever made was allowing social services to assist with caring for my children because I simply could not provide reliable transport to school or meet all of their daily needs. It broke my heart, but I wanted them to have the opportunity for an education and a better future.





Although life has been incredibly difficult, I have never lost my faith in God.





Today, I live in a household with seven children. Every day I see the effects of poverty around me. There are children who go hungry, families struggling to afford basic necessities, and young lives that simply need someone to care. Feeding the children and providing toiletries and other essentials has become one of my greatest challenges, but also one of my greatest callings.





That is why I have named this fundraiser God's Little Soldiers. My dream is not only to rebuild my own life, but also to continue helping the children around me with love, food, encouragement, and hope whenever I can.





I am humbly asking for your help.





Your donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly toward improving our living conditions and caring for the children in our home.





Our initial fundraising goal is R20,000, which will be used for:





- Wooden Wendy House: R12,000 – A safe place of my own, as I currently share one room with four other people.

- Double Bed: R3,000 – A comfortable and dignified place to sleep.

- Groceries and Essential Household Supplies: R5,000 – Nutritious food for the children, toiletries, and other daily necessities.





As God provides through your generosity, any additional funds will also be used to help feed the children, purchase hygiene items, school supplies where possible, clothing, blankets, and other essential items that improve their quality of life.





If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for opening your heart to our family. Every act of kindness reminds us that hope is still alive and that God continues to work through compassionate people.





May God richly bless you and your loved ones for every prayer, every share, and every donation.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Teresa Lee-Ann Todkill





"Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done." – Proverbs 19:17





How Your Donations Will Help

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference in the lives of the children and families I serve in Davidsonville, South Africa.

Fundraising Goal: R150,000 (approximately US$8,500)

Your generous support will help provide:

Food and nutritious meals for children: R50,000 – Daily meals, groceries, and clean drinking water for children facing hunger. School supplies and clothing: R25,000 – School uniforms, shoes, stationery, backpacks, and warm clothing for children in need. Community outreach and children's activities: R20,000 – Educational resources, Bible lessons, games, arts and crafts, and safe activities that give children hope and encouragement. Emergency assistance for struggling families: R20,000 – Basic household essentials, blankets, hygiene items, and emergency support for families facing crisis. Transport and fuel: R15,000 – Travelling to reach children and families, collecting donations, and delivering supplies where they are needed most. Administration and fundraising costs: R10,000 – Printing, communication, internet, banking fees, and keeping the project running smoothly. Emergency reserve: R10,000 – To respond quickly to urgent needs when unexpected situations arise.

I promise to use every donation responsibly and with gratitude. Every Rand you give will help bring hope, dignity, practical support, and God's love to children and families who need it most.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for becoming part of the God's Little Soldiers family.