Go Ye Jamiaca

I am so excited to share that I will be apart of ArisePrayWar & KCIC Jamaica’s Mission Team on September 9-14, 2026.

I am honored to serve with this mission team as we carry God’s love, hope, and salvation to teen mothers, families, the lost, and communities that are experiencing breaches in need of repair in many areas of life.

I know that by God’s grace and strength, we will answer a groan in the earth.





I am asking 100 of my social media friends and family to contribute $17.50 to Mission Jamaica in order that I reach my goal of $1,750.





Your contribution will go towards the following projects during our mission:

*Diapers & Wipes, baby clothes, desk, chairs, baby bottles, uniforms, & school supplies forThe Women's Centre.

*Wifi service for the centre

*Training for the mothers to learn entrepreneurial skills to become self sufficient.

*Basic First Aide for the Mommies

*Journal for each mother

*Home repairs for a family affected by stroke

*Food and Supplies for families- outreach

*A portion of travel and lodging expenses



