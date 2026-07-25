Go fund me to help me pay for my FTM transition 🥹

Hi! I’m 17 currently, I’ve been trans for about 10 years, one of my biggest dreams were to transition when I turn 18. Though, not entirely sure how much the transition process will cost me, I decided to make a go fund to see if anyone could help me

out! If you can’t donate it’s okay, just wish me luck on my journey! I’m also a small artist, so I’m also here to make funds to get better equipment for my art career.