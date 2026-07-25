GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Go BIG for the Amarillo Five

Goal$100 USD

Fundraiser created byLeroy Clifford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Leroy Clifford

Go BIG for the Amarillo Five

Standing With Their Families in Faith and Love.

Honoring Their Legacy by Lifting Up the Ones They Loved Most


For the families of five beloved members of the 2026 Amarillo MiLP Pickleball Team — spouses, parents, children, and friends whose lives were forever changed in April 2026.


Our team traveled to New Braunfels, TX in two small planes to compete together, just as we had so many times before. One plane landed safely. The other never made it.


In a single, devastating moment, five incredible people were lost — leaving behind grieving spouses, young children, and families now facing a future they never imagined.


These were not just athletes.

They were mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, best friends, and the heartbeat of our pickleball community. Their absence is felt every day.


✝️ Carrying Their Legacy Forward


We, the surviving teammates — together with the entire Amarillo and Texas pickleball community — are carrying their legacy forward with prayerful hearts. We loved these five deeply, and we feel the ache of their absence every single day. Yet even in this heartbreak, we trust that God is near to the brokenhearted and faithful to those who mourn. Their lives left a mark on all of us — a legacy of joy, grit, faith, and love that will not fade. Out of that legacy, we are committed to surrounding their families with the same strength, compassion, and Christ‑like kindness these incredible individuals poured into our lives. Our mission is to bless their families in real and lasting ways: lifting financial burdens, protecting their children’s futures, and making sure they feel supported and never alone as God walks with them through this unimaginable season.


🕊️ Learn About the Lives We Lost


For those who did not know them personally, these obituary links offer a glimpse into who they were — their families, their passions, their faith, and the joy they brought into the world.


Please take a moment to honor their memory:


• Justin “Glen” Appling — https://www.schoolerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/justin-appling

• Hayden Dillard — https://www.schoolerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/hayden-dillard

• Brooke Skypala — https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/brooke-skypala-obituary?id=61395268

• Stacy Hedrick — https://www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/stacy-hedrick

• Seren Wilson — https://www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/seren-wilson


Thank you for standing with us, for loving these families, and for helping us carry their legacy forward.


We are hosting 3 tournaments in their honor of the five on the following dates:


July 18- 19, 2026

The Dink Minor League Pickleball @ ANTC ~ Texas Special Dream Ticket MiLP in Honor of the Amarillo Five


Here is the link to register: https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/the-dink-minor-league-pickleball-at-amarillo-national-tennis-center-texas


July 23-26th, 2026

Pickleball Power Play AMATEUR/SENIOR TOUR @ Amarillo Netplex 1250 Point Qualifier


Here is the link to register: https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/ppp-amateur-senior-tour-at-amarillo-netplex-1250-point-qualifier


Aug 28-30th, 2026

Picklemania Amarillo Memorial Tournament as we play what the “five” loved…pickleball!

Here is the link to register: https://www.r2sports.com/tourney/home.asp?TID=54241


We are hosting these tournaments in their honor. Proceeds will go to families of our friends and teammates. You are all invited to participate and play!


Also, Xceler8paddles.com is donating $100 from every paddle sold to the 5 families, using the following code: “Gobigforglen


Xceler8 Link below

https://xceler8paddles.com/?srsltid=AfmBOor1grduFSBgdXqgTMBgRywckq4VuRwjbluh0YqPT6ofIfA0Mrnd


Other Ways to Donate to the families:

  1. VENMO - Send to Amarillo Pickleball Club you can put "Families" in the note, but not necessary.
  2. Visit any Amarillo National Bank branch (Amarillo locals) and use this account # 10455468. If writing a check, if can be made out to the "Amarillo Pickleball Club Families"


Thank you all for your support and God bless you,

“Cliff”


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve