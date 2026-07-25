Go BIG for the Amarillo Five

Standing With Their Families in Faith and Love.

Honoring Their Legacy by Lifting Up the Ones They Loved Most





For the families of five beloved members of the 2026 Amarillo MiLP Pickleball Team — spouses, parents, children, and friends whose lives were forever changed in April 2026.





Our team traveled to New Braunfels, TX in two small planes to compete together, just as we had so many times before. One plane landed safely. The other never made it.





In a single, devastating moment, five incredible people were lost — leaving behind grieving spouses, young children, and families now facing a future they never imagined.





These were not just athletes.

They were mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, best friends, and the heartbeat of our pickleball community. Their absence is felt every day.





✝️ Carrying Their Legacy Forward





We, the surviving teammates — together with the entire Amarillo and Texas pickleball community — are carrying their legacy forward with prayerful hearts. We loved these five deeply, and we feel the ache of their absence every single day. Yet even in this heartbreak, we trust that God is near to the brokenhearted and faithful to those who mourn. Their lives left a mark on all of us — a legacy of joy, grit, faith, and love that will not fade. Out of that legacy, we are committed to surrounding their families with the same strength, compassion, and Christ‑like kindness these incredible individuals poured into our lives. Our mission is to bless their families in real and lasting ways: lifting financial burdens, protecting their children’s futures, and making sure they feel supported and never alone as God walks with them through this unimaginable season.





🕊️ Learn About the Lives We Lost





For those who did not know them personally, these obituary links offer a glimpse into who they were — their families, their passions, their faith, and the joy they brought into the world.





Please take a moment to honor their memory:





• Justin “Glen” Appling — https://www.schoolerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/justin-appling

• Hayden Dillard — https://www.schoolerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/hayden-dillard

• Brooke Skypala — https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/brooke-skypala-obituary?id=61395268

• Stacy Hedrick — https://www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/stacy-hedrick

• Seren Wilson — https://www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/seren-wilson





Thank you for standing with us, for loving these families, and for helping us carry their legacy forward.





We are hosting 3 tournaments in their honor of the five on the following dates:





July 18- 19, 2026

The Dink Minor League Pickleball @ ANTC ~ Texas Special Dream Ticket MiLP in Honor of the Amarillo Five





Here is the link to register: https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/the-dink-minor-league-pickleball-at-amarillo-national-tennis-center-texas





July 23-26th, 2026

Pickleball Power Play AMATEUR/SENIOR TOUR @ Amarillo Netplex 1250 Point Qualifier





Here is the link to register: https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/ppp-amateur-senior-tour-at-amarillo-netplex-1250-point-qualifier





Aug 28-30th, 2026

Picklemania Amarillo Memorial Tournament as we play what the “five” loved…pickleball!

Here is the link to register: https://www.r2sports.com/tourney/home.asp?TID=54241





We are hosting these tournaments in their honor. Proceeds will go to families of our friends and teammates. You are all invited to participate and play!





Also, Xceler8paddles.com is donating $100 from every paddle sold to the 5 families, using the following code: “Gobigforglen”





Xceler8 Link below

https://xceler8paddles.com/?srsltid=AfmBOor1grduFSBgdXqgTMBgRywckq4VuRwjbluh0YqPT6ofIfA0Mrnd





Other Ways to Donate to the families :

VENMO - Send to Amarillo Pickleball Club you can put "Families" in the note, but not necessary. Visit any Amarillo National Bank branch (Amarillo locals) and use this account # 10455468 . If writing a check, if can be made out to the " Amarillo Pickleball Club Families "





Thank you all for your support and God bless you,

“Cliff”



