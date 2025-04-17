Gregorian Masses for Ruth Ann Martin

This campaign is in an effort to raise funds to make a donation to Father Brian T. Austin FSSP of $ 600 for a series of thirty Masses (“Gregorian Mass”) for the repose of the soul of our dear friend Ruth Ann Martin. Since during her life, Ruth Ann has done so much over several years for our parish community, as well as spread devotion to Our Lady of Fatima for over 25 years at America Needs Fatima.Ruth Ann loved the Latin mass. As her friends we wanted to honor her with these efficacious prayers .The masses will start November on 20th and will be in the Latin Tridentine rite. Father's information can be found here: http://www.coradcorloquitur.org.The history of offering Gregorian Masses can be found here: http://www.shrineofdivinemercy.org/mass-gregorian. Any donation is greatly appreciated and a great spiritual work of Mercy! May God reward you!