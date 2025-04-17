Gregorian Masses for Ruth Ann Martin

Goal:
This campaign is in an effort to raise funds to make a donation to Father Brian T. Austin FSSP of $ 600 for a series of thirty Masses (“Gregorian Mass”) for the repose of the soul of our dear friend Ruth Ann Martin. Since during her life, Ruth Ann has done so much over several years for our parish community, as well as spread devotion to Our Lady of Fatima for over 25 years at America Needs Fatima.Ruth Ann loved the Latin mass. As her friends we wanted to honor her with these efficacious prayers .The masses will start November on 20th and will be in the Latin Tridentine rite. Father's information can be found here: http://www.coradcorloquitur.org.The history of offering Gregorian Masses can be found here: http://www.shrineofdivinemercy.org/mass-gregorian. Any donation is greatly appreciated and a great spiritual work of Mercy! May God reward you!
We had 3 masses offered for her! Thank you for doing this! She was a very kind and caring soul! We will miss her in our community. May she rest in peace!
Prayers for Ruthann!
She was a wonderful friend of our family and a very devout Catholic who gave her all to spread the message of Fatima and who was so charitable to so many.
