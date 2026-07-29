Build a Church God Can Use in McKinney

Dear friends,

We are Pastor Joshua Kim and his wife, Ruth.

God has called us to plant Gospel Mission Alliance Church (GMAC) in McKinney, Texas — a church rooted in Scripture, centered in prayer, and committed to real life transformation.

We are not building a program.

We are building a spiritual home.

A place where:

People truly encounter God

Families are restored

Young people stay rooted in faith

Disciples are raised and sent

Why This Matters Now

McKinney is one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas.

Families and immigrants are moving here every year.

Yet gospel-centered ministry serving Chinese and multi-ethnic families remains limited.

We believe God has placed us here for this moment.

In just the past year, we have seen:

147 new visitors attend our Mid-Autumn outreach

Families respond through our Christmas musical

Lives changed through prayer gatherings

Believers strengthened through one-on-one discipleship

But growth brings responsibility.

And right now, we need partners.

The Immediate Need

Monthly giving currently falls short of essential ministry needs.

There is a gap of approximately $2,500 each month.

Without additional support, sustaining discipleship, outreach, and pastoral care becomes increasingly difficult.

This is not about expansion.

This is about stability — so the work God has begun can continue.

Where Your Gift Goes

Your generosity supports:

1️⃣ Church Operating Fund

Sustaining pastoral care, discipleship training, and prayer ministries.

2️⃣ Spiritual Training & Conferences

Equipping believers through retreats, revival gatherings, and leadership development.

3️⃣ Outreach & Evangelism

Community events and family ministries that open doors for the gospel.

Your Impact

When you give:

You help a young person stay in faith.

You help a struggling family find hope.

You help a new believer grow strong.

You help a city encounter Christ.

Every gift matters.

Some may give $50.

Some may give $500.

Some may give $5,000.

Each gift becomes part of something eternal.

Join What God Is Building

You may not live in McKinney,

but you can stand with us.

We invite you to pray.

We invite you to partner.

We invite you to build with us.

Let’s establish a church God can use —

for McKinney, for North Texas, and for His glory.

With gratitude,

Pastor Joshua Kim & Ruth Kim

Gospel Mission Alliance Church





* Website: www.gospelmissionac.org

* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094035158903

* Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GMAC-McKinney



