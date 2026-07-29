Gloria's memorial and help with final expenses

I've never done this before, I don't even know where to start. My mom Gloria passed away last Friday on May 29th, 2026, my heart is broken. She was 80 she passed away the day before her 81st birthday. I have been her caregiver for the past 4 years making sure she stayed home that was her wish. She was such a hard worker and finally retired, she was a huge sports fan her favorite teams were Seahawks, Sonics, and of course the Mariners. She loved her grandchildren with her big heart Kai,Canon,Ruby,Adara,Mercy she never hesitated to have them overnight making waffles, cupcakes and whatever they wanted. In her younger years she was pretty athletic and enjoyed playing softball, darts and she liked to bowl. My mom used to love to play bingo, and we used to go to the horse races a lot. One of her favorite sayings was "I love you bigger than the moon". My mom never hesitated to be an ear to talk with or just to sit and watch a game. She was known for her humor at work 25 years for the state of Washington serving children in foster care, I will miss her kindness, generosity, her strength!! She survived so much and never asked for help for anything. Gloria my mom will be deeply missed. I can barely write this, as it is I love you mom.