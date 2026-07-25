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Global Redemption

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$2,600 USD

Fundraiser created byTyler Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Misfits Mission

Global Redemption

This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to return to Honduras for my 6th time- 8th mission trip globally. While every trip has been special, this one is especially close to my heart.


For the first time, I will be taking two graduates from The Hiding Place, Nicole and Charity, along with my stepdaughter, Dana. For all three of them, this will be their very first time leaving the country.


As I reflect on this opportunity, I can't help but marvel at God's redemption. These women once sat behind prison walls, wondering if they would ever have a future. Today, they are walking in freedom, purpose, and a growing relationship with Jesus. Now they have the opportunity to not only experience another culture but also serve others and share the hope that has transformed their own lives.


My stepdaughter will also get to witness firsthand what it looks like to live a life poured out for others. I am excited for her to see the global Church in action and experience how God moves beyond the borders we know.


During our week in Honduras, we will serve alongside local ministries, visit the local prisons, evangelize and share the Gospel through outreaches, and continue building relationships with people we have come to love over the years.


Because I am raising funds for four people instead of just myself, our need is greater than usual. The funds raised will help cover:


• Airfare for all four travelers

• Hotel accommodations

• Transportation throughout the week (including a van and driver)

• Meals and travel expenses while serving


More than funding a trip, you are investing in redemption stories. You are helping women who once believed their lives were over step into a new chapter of purpose and service. You are helping create experiences that will impact all of us for a lifetime.


If you would like to partner with us financially, we would be deeply grateful. No gift is too small, and every donation brings us one step closer to making this trip possible.


Most importantly, we ask for your prayers—for safe travel, open hearts, divine appointments, and that Jesus would be glorified in everything we do.


Thank you for believing in second chances and for being part of these stories of transformation.


With gratitude,

Tyler Smith

Misfits Mission

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