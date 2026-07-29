Global missions fundraiser for the Gospel of Jesus

Fundraiser for a church in Pakistan called Guidance Ministry of the Holy Spirit. Friends of mine.I've been in contact with 1 year , praying with them and for them , they have a youth ministry , they are teaching their children to love and obey Jesus, they just found a building where they can gather to pray, teach, and worship Jesus. , but it is very run down and it needs to be fixed up. Please donate any amount is helpful. Thank you