Supporting The Glenn Family

As many of you know, Teala and Clayton recently spent 5 days in the hospital after an emergency C Section and multiple complications following the birth of their 5th child.

Something they haven't shared with many is that their family vehicle went down a couple weeks ago and is in need of a new transmission. Since then they have been driving their truck knowing that once the baby came they would no longer have a way to transport the family. Being an hour out of town, it is important that they have a vehicle that can fit everyone.

My hopes in setting this up is to help alleviate the financial burden of this expense and overall. They always try to help others in whatever capacity they are able to whether it is giving their time and/or resources. I am hoping we can come together and do the same for them, even if that means only sharing this.