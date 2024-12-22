Campaign Image

Supporting The Glenn Family

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $4,617

Campaign created by Kinda Hathaway

Campaign funds will be received by Teala Glenn

As many of you know, Teala and Clayton recently spent 5 days in the hospital after an emergency C Section and multiple complications following the birth of their 5th child.

Something they haven't shared with many is that their family vehicle went down a couple weeks ago and is in need of a new transmission. Since then they have been driving their truck knowing that once the baby came they would no longer have a way to transport the family. Being an hour out of town, it is important that they have a vehicle that can fit everyone.

My hopes in setting this up is to help alleviate the financial burden of this expense and overall.  They always try to help others in whatever capacity they are able to whether it is giving their time and/or resources. I am hoping we can come together and do the same for them, even if that means only sharing this. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 225.00 USD
15 days ago

Vicki Bernstein
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Duane and Denise
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

We love you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Prayers and blessings for your family!

Nick w
$ 1000.00 USD
19 days ago

Kristin W
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Thinking of you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas!

Peter
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Happy to help

Lori Lester
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Praying for your complete recovery! ❤️‍🩹

Lyuba Fox
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Merry Christmas Teala and family. Hope this little bit helps!

The Haddelands
$ 150.00 USD
21 days ago

Travis wilson
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Love yall! Hoping for a speedy recovery. Sending prayers your way.

Lorin DeYoung
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Jamie Peterson
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Kayla and Jimmy
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Stacey Lowe
$ 300.00 USD
22 days ago

